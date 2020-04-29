Man arrested following €60,000 drug seizure in Sligo

Picture via Gardaí

A man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Sligo.

Yesterday, gardaí seized €60,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Sligo town.

Gardaí said in a statement that the divisional drugs unit assisted by uniformed members from Sligo Garda Station executed a search of a house yesterday at Market Yard in Sligo town under warrant.

During the search, gardaí seized a quantity of cannabis herb estimated to be in the region of €60,000 – pending analysis.

A man in his mid-50s was arrested at the scene in connection with the seizure and was detained at Ballymote Garda Station.

He has been released from custody and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the matter.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.