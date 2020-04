A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to an assault at a retail premises in Longford.

Gardaí said that at around 8:45pm, the man assaulted a member of staff as he exited the premises.

The injured party did not require to attend hospital.

Gardaí attended the scene and the man was later identified and arrested.

He is due to appear before a Special Sitting of Longford District Court this evening.