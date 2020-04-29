Man charged in relation to with fuel thefts in Dublin and Kildare

A man in his late 20s is due in court tomorrow morning charged in connection with fuel thefts in Dublin and Kildare.

20 thefts were reported in which a vehicle was refuelled before being driven away without payment.

Gardaí arrested the man at his home and he was taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Full admissions were made by the man in relation to 20 incidents of fuel theft with a combined value of €846.51 occurring between February 12 and April 26.

The man is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am tomorrow.