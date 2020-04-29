Motorist stopped by gardaí out to collect quad bike

  • Home >
Wednesday, April 29, 2020

A motorist stopped by gardaí at a checkpoint yesterday in Carlow said he was out collecting a child’s quad bike.

The driver who was on the unnecessary journey tested positive at road side for cannabis.

He was arrested and a blood specimen later taken. The results are now being awaited. At the same checkpoint a driver on a learner permit was found driving on the motorway on an unnecessary journey. The individual had their vehicle seized as they were driving unaccompanied.

Gardaí are awaiting directions from the DPP in relation to breaches of Covid-19 restrictions.

The checkpoint was carried out as part of Operation Fanacht which is running throughout Carlow and Ireland this week.

The operation aims to ensure compliant with travel restrictions as part of Covid-19 health guidelines. There was a marked increase in traffic in Carlow town last week after sharp decline in vehicles on the roads since the lockdown commenced.

