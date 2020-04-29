Over 3k children wait more than 12 months for community psychology services

Nearly 3,200 children have been waiting more than a year for community psychology services, according to the HSE’s latest figures.

The north Dublin and Galway regions have the longest lists.

According to the HSE’s latest figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, there are 8,610 children waiting for psychology treatment in the community.

Nearly 5,500 kids have been waiting at least six months and 3,185 have been waiting more than a year.

Of those forced to wait 12 months, 830 are in the north Dublin region, while 795 are in Galway.

South Cork, south Dublin, Wexford and Donegal are other areas struggling to meet demand.

The HSE says it is committed to delivering high-quality psychology services to all patients.

And last year, there were 45,000 attendances at HSE community psychology clinics.