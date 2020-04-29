Priests should get Covid-19 payment, says Bishop Nulty

By Suzanne Pender

PRIESTS who need it should be eligible for the Covid-19 unemployment payment, given the significant drop they have experienced in their incomes, according to Bishop Denis Nulty.

Speaking to The Nationalist, the bishop pointed out that traditionally Easter Sunday would be a large collection day for most churches across the diocese, contributing to a large portion of a priest’s annual salary. Without this collection, the loss “would have been huge for them”, said Bishop Nulty.

“Each man would have different personal circumstances, but what I would say is that priests need to be supported and any priest eligible for the payment, if he needs it, should apply for it,” he said.

Bishop Nulty described priests as frontline workers, providing support and spiritual guidance to parishioners at this very difficult time. He added that, like so many, this has been a tough time for the Church with their doors closed, but added that the community have been “extremely supportive” to their priests.

He revealed that many priests had received cards wishing them well, packages to their doors, messages of support and even the Easter collection envelopes left outside their homes.

Bishop Nulty remarked that life “has not been easy” for all during this crisis, with so many challenges faced, but reflected on the positives that have emerged.

“People are engaged much more in the spiritual end of their lives,” said Bishop Nulty. “Everything came to a screeching halt and grounded all of us and has made us reflect on what we’ve done to the world, what we’ve done to the environment … that’s how the virus got in in the first place.”

Bishop Nulty said we have been forced to live a simpler, less complicated life and recalled the words of Pope Francis: ‘Beware of the virus of selfish indifference’.

“I know people are making huge sacrifices, but we are a first-world country; think of the poorer countries … how are they going to face this?” he asked.

Bishop Nulty agreed that many of the priests cocooning, like all those over 70, were now “getting a bit itchy”, particularly with all their hedges cut, the gardens tended to and jobs around the house done. But he said these men are very creative in the way they are still administering to their parishioners, celebrating private Masses and ringing their parishioners, particularly during Easter.

Bishop Nulty said that covering funerals had been a “huge issue” for the diocese, given the reduced number of priests, with so many over 70 cocooning, but the remaining priests had made themselves readily available.

Bishop Nulty said that in recent weeks priests had performed many Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 funerals, describing them all as very difficult for families.

“The funeral restrictions are still in place, with only ten per family able to attend, and that’s very tough. It goes against the grain for us all,” he said.

Bishop Nulty confirmed that the diocese had not yet made a decision on how best to organise the many memorial services which are due to take place once this crisis is over.

“One priest suggested that the daily evening Masses during the summer maybe could be an opportunity for memorial services, but I don’t know,” he added. “But we will consult with the parishes and the families to see how best we can do that.”

Similarly, there is uncertainty about the many Confirmations and Holy Communions that have been postponed or are due to take place in the coming weeks.

“Of the 56 parishes in the diocese, 30 parishes have had to postpone their Confirmations. We had considered that they could all be confirmed on Pentecost Sunday, which is the last Sunday in May, this year the 31st of May. It is still possible; however, we really don’t know and, as in all these things, we will be led by the guidance of the health and safety regulations,” said Bishop Nulty.

“The Communions are due to start in early May, so it is difficult to answer when they will be, but I would say to people let’s not worry about that; the preparations are still continuing through the work of our Faith Development Service and the programme is ongoing,” he said

Bishop Nulty has been greatly encouraged by the huge numbers joining in services online via the webcams available in many churches around the diocese.

“We held a virtual novena in Newbridge last night, all online, and we had 32,000 engagements on it … we’ve had so many lovely comments and messages all over the various parishes and all over the world, particularly during our Easter services,” he enthused.

However, despite the online figures, it’s clear that human contact and interaction with parishioners is at the heart of what’s important to Bishop Nulty and the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin.

“Really, you can’t beat the interactions with people. The Church is a community and not a digital device. Maybe in a short time we will be able to gently open our churches,” the bishop concluded.