River-themed writing contest

By Suzanne Pender

A STORY-WRITING competition has been launched to ensure Carlow’s rich heritage of storytelling is not only cherished but also passed on to future generations

The competition is being run by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) in partnership with The Heritage Council and The Heritage Officer Programme, Inland Fisheries Ireland and Waterways Ireland.

The storyteller doesn’t have to be an expert and the aim is to encourage all the family to get involved. There is a category where the teller of the story can be interviewed by someone else: a great way, maybe, for a family member or friend to share memories with others, especially during this period of increased isolation.

“We hope that everybody in Carlow with an interest in their local rivers and streams will take part in this exciting competition and share their stories with us,” said Ann Phelan, southeast community water officer with the Local Authority Waters Programme.

“It’s amazing the amount of stories out there, and stories can add to our understanding of our local rivers. There is an increasing awareness among scientists, too, that local knowledge is often as important as expert opinion.

“If you think about it, who are more expert than the local communities with the stories and information on their local waterbodies? Similarly, there must be a rich diversity of stories out there on heritage and fishing, which would be of interest,” she added.

The competition is open to all, with under-18 and over-18 categories and entries can be in English or Irish. The closing date for entries is 31 May. For more information, contact Ann on 085 8084067 or email aphelan@lawpro.ie. Further information is available at www.lawaters.ie.