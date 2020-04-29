Support service for stroke survivors

By Elizabeth Lee

A NATIONAL phone support service to help newly discharged stroke survivors make the transition back home in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic has been launched by the Irish Heart Foundation in conjunction with the HSE’s National Stroke Programme.

The check-in service is a ground-breaking response to significant reductions in community supports for stroke survivors resulting from both illness and the redeployment of large numbers of healthcare professionals to help tackle the Covid-19 emergency, coupled with earlier than usual discharge of many patients from hospital.

“Leaving the care of an expert team of doctors, nurses and therapists to return home after suffering a brain injury is likely to be traumatic at any time. To do so without help to transition at a time of national health crisis and in many cases earlier than would normally be the case is a lot to ask of stroke patients,” said Chris Macey, the Irish Heart Foundation’s head of advocacy.

“We know from supporting stroke survivors in our groups around the country the extreme impact that Covid-related anxiety and isolation is having on people who are well settled back in the community and we’re naturally eager step into the breach with the help of the HSE’s National Stroke Programme to provide this vital service to some of Ireland’s most vulnerable citizens.”

The phone service, which became operational last week, involves trained and experienced Irish Heart Foundation staff and volunteers making regular calls to stroke survivors who have been referred by acute hospital stroke teams to check on their health and wellbeing, provide information and advice about recovery from stroke and to make sure that practical needs are met enabling stroke survivors to stay safe.

Initially, the calls are being made by the Irish Heart Foundation’s team of stroke support co-ordinators, who are already supporting hundreds of members of the charity’s stroke groups across the country. But as volumes increase, volunteers, including stroke survivors and carers, will also be activated. The callers are backed up by the Irish Heart Foundation’s support line nurses, while a traffic light system is in place to escalate calls when necessary to stroke nurses or the emergency services.

In addition to the phone check-in service that actively makes calls to stroke patients, the Irish Heart Foundation’s nurse support line is available to answer questions any member of the public may have on any aspect of heart disease and stroke. Nurses can be contacted by calling 01 668 5001 or emailing support@irishheart.ie.

