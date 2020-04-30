Abbie needs hugs for Barretstown!

ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD Abbie Colfer from Rathvilly wants as many hugs as she can get!

She’s looking for people to send virtual hugs to children’s charity Barretstown, to help them raise much-needed funds. Abbie has been chosen by Barretstown to represent Co Carlow in their new nationwide campaign after she spent time there when she was being treated for leukaemia.

Brave Abbie was diagnosed with cancer in August 2016, when she was just seven years’ old. She then underwent more that two years’ gruelling chemotherapy and treatment and, thankfully, she’s been in remission for more than a year. Abbie now wants to repay the kindness and support that she received from staff and volunteers in Barretstown by getting involved in their hugs campaign.

“Barretstown is Abbie’s happy place. When she’s there she’s with children who are going through what she went through. She doesn’t have to explain herself. She also has great fun there. She absolutely loves it and her siblings are invited and get involved, too,” her mum Andrea told The Nationalist.

Abbie is the youngest of five siblings – Rochelle, Caitlin, Aaron and Leila – and her dad is Enda.

The children’s charity in Co Kildare, which offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for kids and their families living with a serious illness, has had to cancel several key fundraising events and activities that provide crucial income for the charity.

Donations collected from the virtual hug campaign will help to support the families who were due to attend Barretstown over the coming months. These children are now more isolated than ever before and need Barretstown’s therapeutic programmes during this challenging and difficult time.

To send a virtual hug for Barretstown, share or post the animated Barretstown hug on Barretstown’s Facebook page to your own social page and tag as many friends and family as you like. You can also text HUG to 50300 to donate €2.

Long onto https://youtu.be/M_BjQudm9GM

As a response to Covid-19, the Barretstown team have also created Barretstown Live, a new online interactive platform to livestream its programmes into homes nationwide.

The programmes are being delivered every Saturday to families who were due to come to Barretstown and will continue to run for the foreseeable future.