Animal shelter needs rescuing

Max Tobin with Buzz

Cash-strapped animal rescue centre is really struggling

THE owners of Ash Animal Rescue centre have issued a desperate plea for help because its service has been so badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Every day there comes a tight feeling in my stomach because it’s so stressful. We’re actually short about €1,500 to meet running costs every week because of what’s happened and that’s a lot of money. We’re really struggling here,” Helena Le Mathieu, who runs Ash in Rathdangan with her husband Remi, told The Nationalist.

The shelter is struggling to look after and feed some 140 animals at their animal shelter in Rathdangan because their usual income streams – fostering out cats and dogs and supporters organising fundraising events – can no longer take place. Members of the public can’t visit the centre to adopt or foster animals and neither can the staff make house visits to check on the newly-adopted animals.

Fears are also growing among the shelter community that new pet-parents who have bought an animal during Covid-19 from private breeders while working from home have not fully considered the long-term impact of caring for a cat or dog. It is predicting a spike in unwanted pets once the restrictions are lifted, similar to that seen after Christmas each year.

The Ash Animal Rescue shelter currently has about 80 dogs and puppies to take care of, including a de-stressed Chihuahua, who was rescued last week and found to have a mummified puppy inside her.

“Some pet owners are not kind,” said Helena, explaining that the dog’s owners hadn’t taken her to the vet, even though they knew she was seriously ill.

Food, heat, bedding and other running costs are mounting up, while the cash flow has trickled to nothing.

To raise funds and to help with feeding the animals, the local Carlow branch of Petmania has just launched a food appeal. The appeal, which was launched today, is being carried out in-store through the carry-to-car service. This is where customers order their pet food in advance and Petmania staff will carry it directly to their car on arrival. Customers are being encouraged to order a little extra so that it can be donated to Ash.