Get your crayons out!

PEOPLE from Carlow are channelling their artistic streaks into a community art project and taking online art classes, thanks to the council’s arts office.

Over the next weeks, and possibly months, participants in the LoveToDraw project will take part in online, step-by-step drawing classes as well as getting guidance and mentoring from artist Eilish Langton.

Already, about 35 households have received their art packs, which include sketch pads and drawing materials, ready for when the programme goes live online later this week. Aileen Nolan, co-ordinator of the project in Carlow Arts Office, is delighted with the response.

“Everyone’s at home together now, so we got a lot of reaction from families. We have about 35 households ready to take part, so it just shows that there’s a want and a need for activities like this,” Aileen pointed out.

The LoveToDraw project was originally supposed to involve art classes in real life, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced the organisers to approach it differently. Now, artist Eilish will give classes and guidance to the artists-in-their-own-residences. Workshops have instead been provisionally scheduled for autumn 2020.

The objective is to create art that represents the community that will live on beyond the art project. The work can be a mixture of drawings, nature studies and doodles based on projects they have taken part in to date, or it could be a response to what they are observing during their quarantine. They can be accompanied with statements, sentences, soundbites or what they would like to do/learn in the future with Take a Part Carlow.

Over time, the project will collate the uploaded responses. These final works may go on exhibit in public and form part of a future project with Voluntary Arts Ireland, #LOVETODRAW IRELAND.

The whole project is part of a national programme run by Voluntary Arts Ireland in partnership with the Glucksman Gallery in Cork and locally with the Take a Part community arts programme in Carlow’s arts office.

For more details, please see www.takeapartcarlow.com