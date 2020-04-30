  • Home >
Carlow woman secures a barring order against her son

Thursday, April 30, 2020

A CARLOW mother told of how her son took her medication to extort money from her at a recent court sitting.

The woman was successful in gaining a barring order against her son last week at a sitting of Carlow District Court. The case was heard ‘in camera’ so the identities of those involved cannot be published.

The woman took to the stand and was led through her experience by solicitor Mary Morrissey, who described it as a “reign of terror”.

The court was told the son engaged in substance abuse and was very abusive to his mother and to his siblings. He referred to his mother as a “prostitute” and “whore”. He frequently “tried to cajole” money from his mother to feed his habit and would become angry if he did not get money.

The woman was on medication and the son would withhold it in order to extort money. He had broken down the Christmas tree in the house and had trampled on it. He had punched a dozen holes in the wall.

An interim barring order had recently been granted and the son had temporarily been removed from the family home. The woman described the house without her son as “so peaceful”.

“It’s life with a life,” she said.

The son was not present in court to respond, although he had been made aware of the barring order hearing.

“He does not think I will go ahead,” said the mother.

Judge Geraldine Carthy believed the high threshold for the barring order had been met and imposed a maximum order of three years.

