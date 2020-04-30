  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Govt to face calls in Dáil to ease social distancing measures

Govt to face calls in Dáil to ease social distancing measures

Thursday, April 30, 2020

The government is likely to face calls to ease social distancing measures when the Dáil meets this afternoon.

An announcement on the future of the lockdown is expected tomorrow.

Yesterday Leo Varadkar held his now weekly meeting with leaders of the opposition where calls were made for some of the coronavirus restrictions to be lifted.

The Taoiseach has said at the moment the medical advice is that the lockdown cannot be lifted, but the government is considering easing measures in some areas.

The Dáil meets this afternoon when those calls are likely to be given more voice.

It is the last chance for TDs to make their representations ahead of two crucial meetings tomorrow that will decide the future of the lockdown.

The National Public Heath Emergency team will make recommendations that will then have to be approved by cabinet ministers who are themselves divided on what the approach should be.

An announcement from the Taoiseach will then come sometime tomorrow evening.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man charged in relation to with fuel thefts in Dublin and Kildare

Wednesday, 29/04/20 - 11:00pm

Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Tipperary

Wednesday, 29/04/20 - 9:20pm

Man charged in relation to Longford assault

Wednesday, 29/04/20 - 8:50pm