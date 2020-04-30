Green light for Dublin council flat complex redevelopment

Thursday, April 30, 2020

The go-ahead has been given to redevelop a council flat complex in Dublin’s north inner city.

The €65m plan will see the 113 existing units at St Mary’s Place and demolished over three stages and replaced with 158 new apartments and houses.

Sinn Féin councillor Janice Boylan says regenerating the run-down complex is long overdue.

“The residents up there were promised this a number of years ago,” she said.

“There’s been constant setbacks by sending the plans back down to the department, recosting and stuff like that so I’m delighted and I know by speaking to some of the residents that they’re delighted as well.”

