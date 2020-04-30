HSE spent extra €700k helping people quit smoking last year

The HSE paid nearly €9.2m last year for medication to help people stop smoking.

According to freedom of information figures, it’s an increase of more than €700k on the bill for 2018.

Smokers got the medication and therapies under the medical card schemes and other state supports.

Dr Patrick Doorley, from the Ash Council of the Irish Heart Foundation, says it’s money well spent.

“Support for people to quit smoking is one of the most cost-effective interventions that the health service can offer, if not the most cost-effective”, he said.

“That’s recognised around the world. What we need here is decision-makers and others to have a long term view of what they’re trying to achieve.”