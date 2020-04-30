Latest Covid-19 figures

There were no additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow on Thursday evening. The number of confirmed cases remains at 95 for the county.

The last week has seen a significant reduction in the number of cases being confirmed in Carlow. There have only been 11 extra cases reported in the last seven days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been informed that a total of 43 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,232 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Thursday 30th April, the HPSC has been notified of 359 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 20,612 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 28 April (20,111 cases), reveals: