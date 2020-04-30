Macra video backs heroic nurses

By Suzanne Pender

INTERNATIONAL Miss Macra Margaret Byrne has pledged her support to nurses and frontline workers who continue to risking themselves to keep others safe.

A member of Tullow Macra, Margaret is part of an inspiring video created by Macra na Feirme members all over the country to thank frontline workers, ahead of International Nurses Week, which begins on Wednesday 6 May.

A few weeks ago, Macra’s rural youth committee put out a call to Macra members asking them to send photos of themselves saying ‘thank you’ to frontline workers.

The response was incredible, with members from all over Ireland sending in their photos of thanks and in turn helping to create Macra’s thank-you video, which is now posted to Macra’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“It is important to show support for our nurses and frontline workers, they’ve answered Ireland’s call and are doing the work that keeps our friends, family and neighbours safe” said video creator and member of Macra’s Rural Youth Committee, Aoife Scanlon.

“A video showing our thanks and gratitude for those sacrificing daily is a small gesture that we are able to do in the current circumstances. The response to participate from Macra members was so incredible we almost couldn’t get all of the thank yous in the video” she added.

Margaret, who hails from Clonmore, won the 2019 International Miss Macra contest and has enjoyed a busy year supporting Macra events and carrying out lots of charity work, including the recent Do It for Dan fundraising campaign.

Several Macra members are nurses and healthcare professionals on the frontline of Covid-19. In addition to healthcare professionals, many Macra members fall into the essential service category, from those producing food to those working in shops.

The video can be viewed on Facebook at facebook.com/MacranaFeirme; on Instagram at macranafeirme; and on Twitter @MacranaFeirme.