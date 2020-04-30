Recent Deaths In Carlow

Thursday, April 30, 2020

The death has occurred of Billy (William) Murphy, Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Carlow on 30 April peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his brothers and sister Aurthur, Maura, Tom and John, grandchildren Eoghan and Ruairí. Billy, beloved husband of Patsy and much-loved father to Kathleen, Liam, Kenneth, Kevin, Brian and Irene. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Donal, daughters-in-law Sharon, Jean, Triona and Orla, adored grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. May Billy rest in peace. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place in Saint Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen at 11am on Saturday.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Animal shelter needs rescuing

Thursday, 30/04/20 - 8:20pm

Latest Covid-19 figures

Thursday, 30/04/20 - 6:16pm

Macra video backs heroic nurses

Thursday, 30/04/20 - 5:31pm

Similar Articles

Virtual cycling tour of Carlow proves a big success

Wednesday, 29/04/20 - 8:30am

Priests should get Covid-19 payment, says Bishop Nulty

Wednesday, 29/04/20 - 6:00am

Recent Deaths In Carlow

Tuesday, 28/04/20 - 7:02pm