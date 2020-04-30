Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Billy (William) Murphy, Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Carlow on 30 April peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his brothers and sister Aurthur, Maura, Tom and John, grandchildren Eoghan and Ruairí. Billy, beloved husband of Patsy and much-loved father to Kathleen, Liam, Kenneth, Kevin, Brian and Irene. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Donal, daughters-in-law Sharon, Jean, Triona and Orla, adored grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. May Billy rest in peace. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place in Saint Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen at 11am on Saturday.