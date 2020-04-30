Trio charged with breached travelling restrictions and drugs charges

TWO men and a woman faced charges of breaching Covid-19 movement restrictions along with drugs charges at Carlow District Court last Wednesday.

Martin Lyons (25) with an address at Springfield Park, Carlow, 28-year-old Debbie Costigan, Skenagun, Castledermot, and Seán Walsh (18) of Brooklawns, Pollerton, Carlow each faced a charge of breaching section 31 of the Health Act, 1947 along with one count each of possession of drugs and possession of drugs for sale or supply at Templemartin, Kilkenny on 21 April.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said she took the breach of Covid-19 restrictions very seriously as she refused bail to Mr Lyons and placed his co-accused on strict bail conditions. Ms Costigan was ordered not to go to work after the judge was told that she is employed as a care worker with the elderly.

The court heard that the trio, who were travelling in a Skoda Superb, were stopped by gardaí in Templemartin at around 2am. Following a search of the car, cannabis worth €1,600 was found in the boot.

The court was told that the car had been stopped on two occasions by gardaí earlier that night in Dublin and in Bagenalstown. Gardaí in Dublin were told by one of the occupants that they were after buying the car.

Gardaí objected to bail for all three, but Mr Lyons was the only one to have it refused. Detective Garda Edward Laffan objected to bail on grounds of the seriousness of the charge and his belief that the defendant would commit further offences if it was granted. Judge Carthy refused bail on those grounds.

In the case of Debbie Costigan, her solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said his client was working part-time in a care home. Ms Costigan said she “looked after the elderly in the community”.

After hearing that the defendant was due to work this week, Judge Carthy queried whether the woman was seriously going to put the elderly and her employment at risk by going to work. “You are looking after the elderly in the community and you feel it’s appropriate to breach the Covid restrictions?” she asked.

Judge Carthy ordered the defendant not to go to work and to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Ms Costigan said she would.

The defendant was ordered to obey a curfew between 8am and 8pm and reside at her address in Castledermot. Gardaí were permitted to inspect the address to ensure the curfew was being observed.

When attention turned to Mr Walsh, Judge Carthy noted the defendant was wearing a mask in court but that he had breached Covid-19 regulations.

“What justification did you have to go out?” she asked him.

Mr Walsh said he had gone out to get a car.

“At 2am?” said the judge.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell said gardaí had instructed the defendant to wear a mask “for safety reasons”.

“I find breaching the Covid-19 restrictions unacceptable,” said Judge Carthy. “We are in a middle of a pandemic. Not only did you put yourself at risk but others. I will not have it.”

Mr Walsh was also ordered to observe a curfew between 8pm and 8am and gardaí were permitted to check whether it was being complied with.

All cases were adjourned to Kilkenny District Court until 18 May.