Woman charged with possessing drugs for sale

A 25 year-old woman was arrested and charged with possessing drugs for sale or supply after the local and divisional drug squads searched a house in Carlow town and uncovered cocaine and cannabis.

The drugs units raided the house yesterday, Wednesday, and found €1,400 worth of cocaine and over €1,000 worth of cannabis. The woman was arrested and charged with possessing drugs for sale or supply and will appear shortly before court.