Bishop laments funeral restrictions

By Suzanne Pender

THE severe restrictions surround funerals has been one of the most heart-wrenching aspects of lockdown, a reality so many local families have had to bear.

In an interview with The Nationalist Bishop Denis Nulty addressed this difficult time faced by loved ones and the efforts made by priests right across the diocese to offer comfort and support while adhering to the restrictions.

Bishop Nulty revealed that administering at funerals had been a “huge issue” for the diocese, given the reduced number of priests, with so many over 70 now cocooning. However he praised the remaining priests, who had made themselves readily available to other parishes, significantly increasing their own workload.

Bishop Nulty said that in recent weeks priests had performed many Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 funerals, describing them all as very difficult for families. He accepted fully that Covid-19 restrictions were based on the best advice from the HSE and should be strictly followed, however he accepted that this was a heavy burden on bereaved families.

“The funeral restrictions are still in place, with only ten per family able to attend, and that’s very tough. It goes against the grain for us all,” he said.

Bishop Nulty confirmed that the diocese had not yet made a decision on how best to organise the many memorial services which are due to take place once this crisis is over.

“One priest suggested that the daily evening Masses during the summer maybe could be an opportunity for memorial services, but I don’t know,” he added. “But we will consult with the parishes and the families to see how best we can do that.”