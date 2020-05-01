Bold plan mooted to revive tourism in Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW may be disproportionately affected by the impact of Covid-19 and an ambitious and co-ordinated tourism plan should be considered to prevent the industry from faltering, according to a new report by consulting and professional services firm EY Ireland.

Pre-crisis, the accommodation and food sectors accounted for 179,200 jobs in Ireland. Today, almost 12% of those workers are availing of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

An estimated 10% of jobs in Carlow are directly dependent on the tourism and hospitality sector. A percentage also seen in Dublin and Cork, with many more supported through the supply chains and associated wages.

Tourism was one of the first sectors hit by Covid-19 and is considered likely to be the last one to recover.

Rural regions are considered less resilient than others to Covid-19 shocks and will be directly impacted, with fewer alternative sectors that could compensate for job losses.

Given Covid-19’s scale and impact on global travel just before the peak tourism season, current forecasts estimate the effects will be felt globally for more than two years, although this could vary from one country to another.

“Between 2009 and 2019 there was a 56% rise in overseas trips to Ireland by non-residents, but we have seen a near-overnight reversal of this as a result of Covid-19,” said Simon MacAllister, valuation, modelling and economics partner, EY Ireland.

“While intra-EU bookings can be made on a ‘last minute’ basis, this approach is unlikely for American tourists, who represent over a quarter of overseas visitors to Ireland every year. The loss of this lucrative market is a concern, given their typically higher daily spend and length of stay versus tourists from other countries,” he added.

In the short term, the report recommends implementing a rapid and sustainable financial support package, tailored to the needs of each tourism sub-sector, alongside strategic operational supports.

Firms within the sector will also need to adapt their business plans to respond to fast-evolving government restrictions and to target new, local markets.

These measures should be followed by a forward-looking plan. This should aim to build resilience and to capitalise on opportunities in new travel trends that may exist post-crisis, such as a greater desire to take holidays in uncrowded, rural locations.