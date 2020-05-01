€40,000 worth of drugs seized in Carlow

Friday, May 01, 2020

A man in his 30s has been arrested after €40,000 worth of drugs were seized in Carlow.

Gardaí carrying out a Covid-19 checkpoint on the M9, Co Carlow, today stopped a vehicle and suspected the driver of driving under the influence.

A roadside test was administered and the driver tested positive for cocaine.

A search of the vehicle was carried out, which resulted in the discovery of cannabis, pending analysis.

The man was taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act, 1996.

