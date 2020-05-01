Man who said he had Covid-19 gets ten-month prison sentence

A CARLOW man who claimed to have Covid-19 was imprisoned for ten months following an incident which resulted in three gardaí going into self-isolation.

The man received the sentence at a sitting of Kilkenny District Court last week.

He received six months in prison for the assault of a garda and a four-month consecutive sentence for criminal damage, when he spat and urinated in a cell at Carlow Garda Station.

The Carlow man, aged 29, first came to the attention of gardaí following a report of two males fighting at Browneshill on Friday morning, 17 April.

Gardaí responded but were then attacked.

The men were subdued and arrested before being brought back to Carlow Garda Station.

However, one of the men continued to behave aggressively, which included spitting. He told gardaí that he had Covid-19. Gardaí could not take any chances and immediately took the necessary precautions, including isolating the man in a cell. Gardaí involved in his arrest were forced to go into self-isolation, unable to resume their duties. Gardaí dealing with the detained man had to put on full protective suits, including masks and gloves.

The cell also had to be professionally cleaned following his detention.