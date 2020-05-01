New fund for Covid-19 responders

CARLOW County Council and the County Carlow Community Response Forum have announced the launch of an emergency fund for groups across the county which are assisting in the response efforts to the Covid-19 emergency today.

A dedicated fund of €61,358 is being made available as part of a programme of measures developed by the local authority in collaboration with statutory, voluntary and community organisations which are leading the response at a local level.

The money is part of a national Community Emergency Fund of €2.5million from the Department of Rural and Community Development and aims to support exceptional one-off costs incurred by community and voluntary groups involved in the response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Commenting on the funding, Carlow County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “Carlow Community Response Forum’s dedicated Community Call Helpline operated by Carlow County Council has handled in excess of 400 calls. These actions have been carried out with the assistance of community and voluntary groups, which have a real presence at local level and are complementing the work already done by the existing agencies. This funding will help these groups to meet expenses that have arisen directly from their Covid-19 response work.”

Cllr John Pender, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said voluntary groups were making an invaluable contribution to the response to Covid-19.

“Communities and members of local voluntary groups across Co Carlow have shown extraordinary solidarity, resilience and co-operation in working together to meet the needs of local people. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the many volunteers and the community response team for their Trojan work to date. I’m glad to see this financial support made available to them to facilitate the continuation of their efforts,” he said.

Carlow County Council said this funding will prioritise groups involved in the frontline delivery of community response work. Application forms are available from the Carlow County Council Community Section by e-mailing community@carlowcoco.ie

Carlow County Council will distribute grants on a discretionary basis to those groups/organisations actively involved in the Community Call Covid-19 response locally and applications will be considered on an ongoing basis, with the fund open until 31 July or whenever the money has been fully allocated.