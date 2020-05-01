Recent Deaths In Carlow

Friday, May 01, 2020

 

The death has occurred of Babs (Jane) Orbinski (née Mullins), 4 Bellwood Drive, Tullow. Babs died peacefully in the loving and tender care of SignCare, Killerig. Beloved wife of the late Tom, much-loved mother of James, Padraig (Swindon), Tadhg, Aidan (New York), and the late Tomás. Adored Nana of Niamh, Conor, Kieran, David, Mia, Zara, Zoe and Tommy. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Maureen Swan (Carlow) and Phylis West (Ashford) brothers Joe (Wolfhill) and John (Nurney), daughters-in-law Maureen, Carolyn, Sage and Celine, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and friends. May Babs rest In peace.

