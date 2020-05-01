Shaved head for charity

Shaved off his lovely locks

“It’s the cold! I’m so cold! No one told me that it was to be like this!” influencer and blogger Jamie Lynch laughed as he surveyed his newly-shaved head. “What’s more, there’s not a single hat in the house that wold suit me so I can’t cover it up. Baldness is overriding everything else! I’m not loving it but it could be a lot worse.”

Jamie, who lives in Carlow town, decided to get his head shaved and raise funds for Pieta House, the suicide prevention charity, at the same time.

Last Tuesday, on 28 April – Jamie’s own 28th birthday – he hosted a virtual party on Instagram with his husband, Peter Hanley, wielding the razor.

Scores of Jamie’s supporters joined the party as Prosecco was quaffed and 35 wonderful health and beauty products were raffled off.

Jamie, who’s well known through his social media platforms ‘skincaredunnethat’, had plenty of wonderful prizes to give away, thanks to the generosity of the brands he works for.

“We were going to have a big party for my birthday but we decided to do this instead,” he revealed.

He chose Pieta House as the beneficiary of the fundraiser because their biggest annual fundraiser was cancelled.

“Darkness into Light, the charity’s biggest fundraiser, has been cancelled so I wanted to raise money for them. Right now, people are stuck at home; they’re stuck in their own minds a lot more. People will need support when this is all over,” said Jamie, who works full-time in social care.

Jamie had originally wanted to raise about €1,000 for Pieta House because that’s the cost of a complete course of counselling for one person but the total of over €2,300 more than doubled Jamie’s expectations.

To donate to Jamie’s fundraiser, go to his Instagram page, skincaredunnethat and follow the links.