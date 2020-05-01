Step it out for asthma fundraiser

By Suzanne Pender

THE Asthma of Society of Ireland today launched its 10 Million Steps for Asthma virtual fundraiser as part of Asthma Awareness Week, which continues until Friday 8 May.

More than 380,000 people in Ireland currently have asthma and 890,000 will have it at some point in their lifetime. The current pandemic is a time of particular worry for people with asthma and their families. While people with asthma are not more likely to contract coronavirus, they may experience more severe symptoms if they do. Managing your asthma well is more important than ever.

Unfortunately, this year’s Walk for Asthma event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Asthma Society had big plans to make it their main fundraising event but, in its place, they have created the 10 Million Steps for Asthma virtual fundraiser.

The campaign crew have drafted in the help of well-known sportspersons, celebrities and influencers from Tomás Ó Sé, Tommy Bowe and Brent Pope to podcaster and drag queen Davina Devine to step up for asthma. They are also appealing to the people of Ireland to walk/run/dance 10,000 steps every day during Asthma Awareness Week to help achieve ten-million steps collectively.

Participants are asked to log their steps and donate on www.asthma.ie/10-million-steps-for-asthma. Alternatively, you can donate on FB/Instagram/Twitter/IDonate and ,nominate friends to get involved, too. Don’t forget to tag @asthmasocietyofireland in your posts and use the hashtag #StepUpForAsthma.