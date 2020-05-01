Taoiseach to address nation at 6.30pm; Speculation over 70s to be allowed to leave home

The Taoiseach is set to make a State of the Nation address this evening.

Leo Varakdar will make his address at 6.30pm this evening, but will not be taking media questions.

The news comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has advised the Government on the next stages of the lockdown following its meeting on Friday morning.

Cabinet is now debating the advice and recommendations before Taoiseach Leo Varadkar makes an official announcement.

The NPHET is expected to call for the current guidelines to be extended with little or no relaxation of the restrictions in place.

However, RTÉ reports that the Cabinet is to agree that those over 70 who are cocooning can leave there home from May 5, the day the current restrictions are due to end.

The broadcaster also reports that the 2km limit that is in place could be extended to 5km.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:

Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people – this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors – within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service – be sure to practice physical distancing



