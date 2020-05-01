Virus puts the brakes on new car sales

By Suzanne Pender

NEW car registrations for April plummeted to an all-time low according to figure released today from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

According to their official new vehicle statistics, car registrations for April 2020 declined by 96.1% (344) when compared with the same time last year (8,904). As a result of Covid-19, retailers’ showrooms have remained closed since mid-March, impacting heavily on sales.

In Carlow, new car registrations from January to April were down 25% on the same period in 2019, with 615 cars sold in 2020 compared with 816 from January to April 2019.

Nationally, registrations year to date are down 30.7% (50,626) on the same period last year (73,030).

The commercial sector is also feeling the impact of closures, with light commercial vehicles (LCV) down 87.3% (229) compared with April last year (1,799) and year to date are down 25.3% (9,603).