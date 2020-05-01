We’re ‘In This Together’

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council through its own cultural and community services is offering a range of activities and resources as part of the In This Together initiative, launched recently by taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Working in partnership with the County Carlow Community Response Forum, the Public Participation Network and Visual, the aim of the project locally is to deliver and co-create experiences for people during these challenging times.

The campaign aims to help everyone in Ireland to stay connected, stay active and look after their mental health throughout the Covid-19 emergency.

The campaign encourages everyone to set a new daily activity which helps them to feel a little healthier or a little happier as we deal with Covid-19.

It signposts useful advice to help people of every age group to cope with the ongoing restrictions, whether they are looking after children, dealing with self-isolation, preparing for the leaving cert or coping with cabin fever.

In This Together includes a huge range of activities that you can pursue in your home or your locality by yourself, with family members or with friends online. There are ideas and activities for people of all ages.

Just some highlights include opportunities to:

Engage with the arts office on a number of projects, which include working with Carlow families on an arts and self-care drawing project, a traditional song project, online creative writing classes and an intergenerational storybook project

Also take the opportunity for 11 to 18-year-olds to engage with County Carlow Youth Theatre each Monday to learn drama skills and to share ideas

Engage with Carlow County Council Culture Team on a number of Creative Ireland projects that enable creativity in every community throughout Carlow

Get involved with Take A Part Carlow on a revival of the Scallion Ater project and Music Generation Carlow to enjoy music

Join the library from the comfort and safety of your home to access eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, newspapers, online courses and a language learning app

Engage with Carlow Sports Partnership for a range of resources to support local participation in sport and physical activity, adapted to meet Covid -19 guidelines, including online exercise classes and fitness video library, tutor-led fitness programmes tailored to the needs of communities and publications that will be made available through the library, local newspaper and post for those who are not online, or reach into the past and engage with Carlow County Council Library Service to find out more about the County Digital Archive project.

Access information through Carlow Sports Partnership on volunteer support and club development and online coach education with information on how to link in with the national governing body supports

Spring into Storytime with County Carlow Libraries by taking part in online storytime sessions with library staff hosted on the library YouTube channel

Download booklets from Carlow Sports Partnership to support community wellbeing, such as **Nature on your doorstep***, ***Walk to jog*** and ***Older adult exercise***

Be Part of the Local Hero’s Story Competition and Carlow Creative Kids competition with Carlow LEO Facebook

Take part in free online skills training from the Local Enterprise Office or take part in online workshops for volunteers provided by Carlow Public Participation Network

Be supported by Carlow Regional Youth Services providing Follaine Counselling Service supported by Healthy Ireland to provide listening services for young people

Take a Trip into history and find out more about the days gone by of Co Carlow with the team from County Carlow Museum.

Commenting on the In This Together project, Carlow County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “While much of our focus in recent weeks has rightly been on protecting ourselves from the spread of Covid-19, we also need to preserve our mental wellbeing and to promote physical health.

“This initiative brings together the many wonderful initiatives undertaken locally by Carlow County Council and our partners, which are complemented by the national resources and I would encourage everyone to avail of these free resources.”

You can find full details at www.carlow.ie and on social media by following #inthistogether #incarlow