28,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK

Saturday, May 02, 2020

More than 28,000 people with Covid-19 have now died in the UK’s hospitals, care homes and wider community.

It is an increase of 621 on the previous day.

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Doctor Jenny Harries, says the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen by 13% over the past week.

She says: “The pressure on the NHS is now moving down and we recognise that in the fact that some NHS services arenow planning to ramp back up again.”

Meanwhile, officials in Wales have confirmed 44 more fatalities, with 11 further deaths being reported in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths north of the border to 376.

Ireland confirmed 25 Covid-19 deaths today and 343 new cases.

