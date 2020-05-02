Covid-19 intensive care patients numbers drop below 100 for first time

Figures show the number of people being treated for Covid 19 in intensive care units has dropped below 100. File picture.

It is the first time that’s happened in more than a month – with the figure at 99 as of last night.

Dr John Cuddihy, Director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, says we need to see even more progress – and ensure there is no second wave.

“It is doubly important now that we continue that discipline of adhering to the guidlines in order to not lose the ground gained.

“This particular illness […] once contained, there is no guarantee that if people don’t maintain that discipline that it doesn’t increase again.”

Meanwhile, a leading expert says recommending that people wear face coverings is a “no brainer”.

It is expected health officials will require people to use them in some shops and on public transport when restrictions are eased.

They do not want the public rushing out, however, to buy medical-style masks now, though, to make sure there is enough for healthcare workers.