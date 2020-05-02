It’s time for a weekend catch-up!

IT’S Saturday once again and we’ve had another busy week of news and sports stories here at The Nationalist online over the past seven days.

One of the must-see shows on TV this week was RTÉ’s new drama Normal people. We caught up with Ballyconnell actress Slaney Power who is part of the excellent cast. “I was over the moon when my agent called me. I dropped the phone with the shock!” she told Elizabeth Lee. Read the full story here.

Carlow’s footpaths are too narrow and not safe in the age of Covid-19, according to cycling campaigners who are calling on the council to urgently address the problem. Click here for the full story.

The community of JKL Avenue, Carlow has turned to exercise to power their way through Covid-19. In fact, they’ve never been more together while staying apart with fellow resident and former army sergeant Anne Sullivan rallying the troops every day at 1.30pm. Read the full story here.

Bishop Denis Nulty told us that priests should be eligible for the Covid-19 unemployment payment, given the significant drop they have experienced in their incomes. See the full story here.

We found out about the trojan work being done in the Graiguecullen and Killeshin areas by St Fiacc’s Meals on Wheels. The service was briefly suspended due to Covid-19 but is up and running once again. Click here.

A dead sheep was just one item in a huge haul of “filth and dirt” pulled from the River Barrow at Bagenalstown. Read the full story here.

In sport, we looked back at the St Patrick’s Boys FC team who came so close to glory in 1988. See the full story here.

And we caught up with one of the hottest properties in National Hunt racing, Rachael Blackmore, who told us all about her love of the Cranberries, pet lambs and how to make a delicious chocolate sauce! See her full profile here.

We hope you enjoy the catch up and don’t worry, we’ll have lots more news and sport coming your way throughout the weekend!