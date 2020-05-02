Latest Carlow Covid-19 figure

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow remained unchanged on Saturday evening. There are 100 confirmed cases in Carlow. It is an increase of 12 over the last week, a marked reduction in the number of new cases on recent weeks.

Last night the government announced its plan to ease restrictions over the coming months.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been informed that a total of 25 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,286 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 2 May, the HPSC has been notified of 343 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 30 April (20,742 cases), reveals: