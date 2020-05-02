Mart goes virtual to create sales

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Livestock Sales took to the virtual world for the very first time yesterday, reaching out to buyers via screens and generating a yard full of real-life sales.

The progressive mart took a huge step forward by hosting a virtual auction for yesterday’s cattle sale, where registered buyers could view cattle on screen, then make their purchase, with sellers also in touch and keeping a close eye on prices.

“It was very successful … a huge relief really,” said Tullow Mart manager Eric Driver. “There was concern that it wouldn’t suit older farmers, but we had clients today who are cocooning in their 70s down to the youngest farmers in their 20s all buying cattle from their own homes,” explained Eric.

“Our prices were up, too, and every single animal here today in Tullow was sold, that was 150 cattle … no animal went home unsold,” he added.

The software making all this possible in Tullow was provided by Castledermot man Jamie Nolan of AgriCam, who this week will also provide an app to further enhance the service at Tullow Mart.

“This was his first premises to be install with them and to be fair, Jamie pulled it all together and got the software over the line,” said Eric.

“Prior to this, we had been working a tendering process, but that was very difficult for the sellers. They were leaving stock behind and not meeting with a live market and that’s what we want here in Tullow, that’s what we’ve been doing for the last 60 years,” said Eric.

“The buyers who were tendering didn’t know if their bid would result in a sale. The tendering served us well for the last three weeks, but what we had here today was a huge step forward,” he added.

The virtual auction required sellers to bring their cattle into Tullow Mart before 10am, all under Covid-19 regulations. From 10am to 12.30pm, buyers could visit the yard at appointed times to view the cattle.

Each of the buyers registered with Tullow Mart and then went home, swapping the ring for their own home to buy their cattle. When the online auction began at 1pm, a total of 50 active bidders signed up.

Using a link from the mart’s website, buyers tuned in to watch the cattle being brought into the ring, a high-definition camera clearly capturing the animal, while auctioneer Myles Lambert guided online viewers through the details.

“I had the seller on the phone line, so we were able to keep in touch with them throughout the sale,” explained Eric.

“Look, what we all what is to be back around the ring, but in the meantime, we have to introduce practices that keeps the business awake and alive.

“What I did notice today was that people who maybe can’t be at the mart were able to use their laptops and phones to buy cattle, so that’s something we will continue using in the future,” said Eric.

“We had one man, an essential worker living in Galway, who bought cattle here with us today,” he added.

Eric also praised the staff of Tullow Mart, who have remained obliging and positive, despite the many changes in normal work practices since this crisis began.