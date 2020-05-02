Meals on wheels keep on rolling!

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW’S elderly may be isolating, but they are certainly not alone, thanks to the extraordinary work of the local day care centre.

All year round, Tullow Day Care Centre provides an invaluable service to the local community, but the Covid-19 crisis has accelerated that service even further, with almost 500 meals a week now being delivered.

“The elderly can’t come into us, so we offer a meals-on-wheels service; our list has doubled-plus since all this started,” explained Marion Doyle of Tullow Day Care Centre.

“We have all our usual people and then we gained a few more because of the numbers cocooning,” she added.

By last Friday, Tullow Day Care Centre had delivered a total of 460 hot meals, while an additional 50 cold meals were also delivered on Friday for people to enjoy on Saturday.

The hot meal includes tasty soup and a delicious dinner delivered to the door for a cost of just €9.

“We have to cover our costs and the driver costs, so we deliver in the town and also travel out to Rathvilly and Ardattin and also out the Shillelagh Road,” said Marion.

All this would not be possible without the incredible work of the staff of Tullow Day Care Centre, which also includes people on community employment schemes and a team of volunteers.

From the kitchen to the cleaners, drivers to maintenance, the team at the centre have really pulled together and shown tremendous dedication. Despite the risks, they continue to work above and beyond to ensure that elderly people in their community don’t go without during this pandemic.

“We worked St Patrick’s Day, Good Friday and all of the bank holidays, which we wouldn’t normally do,” said Marian. “People are delighted to do it and are all doing their very best,” she added.

Tullow Day Care Centre also provides a very well-used laundry service as well as operating a phone system, where each day a group of its service users receive a phone call. This is an opportunity to check in, see if they need anything and most importantly of all, it’s the chance to enjoy a chat for those who are isolating.

“People really do appreciate the phone calls; they are isolated and many of them are on their own, so that phone call is so important. They miss the centre and coming in here every day,” said Marion.

The centre is also helping with groceries, prescriptions or any other items people need but are unable to get out to get. Staple items like tea, coffee, tinned goods and other donated items are also delivered to some members of the community.