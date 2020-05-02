  • Home >
Simon Harris: Foreign summer holidays ‘highly unlikely’ this year

Saturday, May 02, 2020

The Health Minister says the prospect of any foreign summer holidays this year is “highly unlikely.”

The Government unveiled a five-phase roadmap for exiting Covid-19 restrictions last night, with the final part to begin on August 10th.

Anyone entering the country is being asked to self-isolate for two weeks.

Minister Simon Harris says that would turn a two-week break into a month.

He said: “You shouldn’t leave the island of Ireland. So we don’t want people leaving our country.

“And you’re right even if we got to a point that advice changed you would be requiring people to isolate for two weeks,

So all of a sudden, even if it was possible, all of a sudden your two-week holiday becomes a four-week time you’d need.

“I think being truthful with people that’s looking highly unlikely this year.”

