What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received two planning applications in the last week. The council decided on no planning applications in the same period.

Carlow

William Nolan wishes to construct a single story extension to rear of existing two-storey dwelling at College Gardens, Granby Row, Carlow

Colin Whelan on behalf of 5th Carlow Town Scout Group wishes to remove existing toilet block extension to side of existing building along with the proposed construction of enlarged single storey extension comprising of replacement toilets, showers, tea station, and associated works at the Scout Den, Carlow Youth Centre, Green Lane Carlow