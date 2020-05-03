Big jump in Covid-19 figure

The number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow rose significantly on Sunday evening with a 25% increase. There are now 126 reported cases in Carlow, an increase of 26 from the previous day’s figure. The jump comes on the back of a reduced rate of new cases in the county in the past week.

However, an explanation may be the testing that has been ongoing in local nursing homes and long term residential units in the county in the last two weeks.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 19 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,303 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 3 May, the HPSC has been notified of 330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 1st May (21,064 cases), reveals: