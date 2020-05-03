Cannabis worth €40k discovered

€40k worth of cannabis seized

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí continue their war against drugs amidst the Covid shutdown when they discovered €40,000 worth of cannabis on Friday afternoon.

They made the discovery when they stopped a car at a Covid 19 checkpoint on the M9 and suspected that the driver was under the influence of an intoxicant.

A roadside test was administered and the driver tested positive for cocaine. A search of the vehicle was carried out, which resulted in the discovery of the cannabis.

The driver, aged in his 30s, was taken to Carlow Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act, 1996. He was charged and appeared before Kilkenny District Court on Saturday afternnon.