Edel Jackson’s weekly fashion fix

Local Stylist and Nationalist’s fashion columnist, Edel Jackson takes her weekly look at your fashion dilemmas. Any local boutiques that have some lockdown friendly pieces can email Edel directly on edeljackson85@gmail.com.

Dear Style Counsel,

I’m looking for a few pieces to wear at home – jeans and tops mostly – to wear for the duration of lockdown. Have you any ideas? I’m a bit nervous about shopping online as I don’t know what suits me. What do you think?I think shopping locally would be the perfect solution for you right now. Ann Marie in Erre Esse boutique on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow has some fabulous bits and she’s ready and waiting to talk you to you about bits that might suit you and your body shape and current needs. Erre Esse are celebrating 15 years in business this summer and a business like that will not work without someone like Ann Marie at the helm who is very experienced in assisting people in choosing pieces that will suit them and their lifestyle.

I’ve chosen some fabulous pieces from her Facebook and Instagram pages. The flat lay of t-shirts pictured are priced between €20-€27. These tees are perfect for wearing alone or under a blazer or bomber jacket. I adore the pop of colour in the bomber jacket, the Essentiel Antwerp knit, the V neck colour pop knit and the Essentiel Antwerp paint splash top. I adore the Essentiel Antwerp label – seen on Holly Willoughby, Vogue Williams, Kathryn Thomas and Emma Stone – and Ann Marie has been stocking this label for the last few seasons. Check out the knit, this really cool parrot tee, the paint splash top and pink polka dot midi, to name but a few items.

The Essentiel Antwerp belt is a really great pick-me-up for any dress or even a pair of high-waisted jeans. I adore the striped Mos Mosh jeans – these can be dressed up with heels or down with trainers.

All the pieces I have chosen can be dressed down with trainers and are perfect for home office, Zoom calls with friends or Saturday night Mimosa or Pimento takeaway. Check out Erre Esse boutique on Facebook or erre_esse on Instagram or call AnnMarie directly on 087 8554091. I hope you will find some perfect pieces!