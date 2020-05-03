Gardaí arrest man in Co Meath for sending ‘threatening and abusive’ messages to woman

  • Home >
Sunday, May 03, 2020

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in connection with a woman receiving threatening and abusive messages.

Aged in his 30s, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning May 2 in Kells, Co Meath.

Gardaí arrested the man under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He was taken to Navan Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, May 4 at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

