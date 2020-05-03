GSOC dealt with 62 complaints against local gardaí in 2019

MORE than 60 complaints were made against gardaí in Carlow/Kilkenny last year.

Sixty-two were made to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) in relation to gardaí in the Carlow Kilkenny District, according to the commission’s annual report for 2019. The figure is slightly down on the 2018 number of 67.

While many were dealt with locally, one of these complaints was referred to GSOC by gardaí under Section 102 of the ***Garda Síochána Act 2005***, which indicates that “the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

It was one of 40 such referrals made nationwide in 2019.

The report documented that efforts are made to resolve complaints at a local level through an initiative called Local Intervention.

The process entails nominated garda inspectors contacting the person making the complaint, establishing what the issues are and attempting to resolve matters to the complainant’s satisfaction.

Local Intervention deals with service-level complaints such as discourtesy or low-level ‘neglect of duty’-type complaints.