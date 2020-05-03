Kitty rescued after six days!

A fireman climbed up the tree

It took a joint operation by Tullow Fire Service and Carlow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, plus other volunteers, to rescue a cat that was stuck in a tree for six days.

The ginger moggy was so terrified of being stuck fifty foot up in a tree that it couldn’t move, no matter what means of persuasion was used to entice him down.

“Despite exhaustive efforts by Carlow SPCA, there was just no moving him,” Fiona Conlon, ISPCA Inspector, told The Nationalist. “It was heart-breaking to hear the cat calling out in such a distressed state. Although hours were spent trying to encourage the cat down, it was clear he was in a terrible situation.

After spending six days in the tree, he was facing a slow lingering death unless he could be rescued.”

The Tullow Fire Services were contacted to assist and they volunteered their time to help get the cat to safety. Unfortunately despite many hours of trying, they were unsuccessful. Finally with assistance from Lucas Tree Services and Codd Mushrooms which helped with a teleporter, the cat was removed and glad to be safely on the ground.

A member of the fire service bravely shinned up the tree trunk and, thankfully, safely reached the distressed puss. The rescuer and the rescuee were then safely brought back down to earth, via the teleporter.

“Although we often see cats go up and down trees with no problems, in reality cats are not really equipped to come down from trees because of their curving claws and body mass,” Fiona explaied. “Furthermore if they climb too high they can go into shock from fright which keeps them from even trying to get down. Huge thanks to everyone involved, it was a great team effort and thankfully the cat was removed to safety”.