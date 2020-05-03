Online programme for food and drink sector

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW businesses in the food and drink sector can participate in a no-cost new programme called Optimisation: Sustainable Development Business Development Programme through the EU-funded Catalyst project.

Catalyst is a cross-border pilot project involving Carlow County Council, Tipperary County Council and IT Carlow on the Irish side that aims to use sustainable development to drive design and innovation for Welsh and Irish SMEs.

The programme is aimed at owner/managers and key staff of SMEs. Its objective is to introduce participants to the benefits of the principles of sustainability, the circular economy and how they can add value to their business in alignment with the sustainable development goals.

The programme begins on Friday 8 May and will be delivered fully online by experts who have more than 20 years’ experience of working in sustainability in both the SME and policy sector.

It takes place over two days with focused mentoring provided to each business. For further information, log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or call 059 9129783.