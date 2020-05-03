Post offices: the beating heart of towns and villages

By Suzanne Pender

SERVICES at the centre of community life are needed now more than ever and to the fore in this rallying call are our local post offices.

During this extraordinary time, local post offices have adapted quickly to the changes required, from accommodating older customers to welcoming new ones and providing enhanced services to changing opening hours, all of which has been achieved while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“There have been a lot of changes and fair play to our post office staff in the office and our postmen, who are on the frontline and doing a fantastic job,” said Tommy Hickson, Tullow postmaster.

“It has not been easy, but they’ve continue to come in and serve the local community. The public have been supportive of the changes, too. We’ve had one of two people where things got out of hand, but the vast majority of people have been great adhering to the restrictions,” he added.

One of the big changes is that post offices are now doing double payments for social welfare recipients, while trusted people can be temporarily appointed to collect payment for those who are cocooning.

“For me, that has meant my business had been affected because my OAP customers were used to coming in to collect their pension and then maybe paying a few bills, but now they’re not coming in and people are doing things a bit differently,” explained Tommy. “Of course, I still have my pensioners from 66 to 70, they are here as before,” he adds.

Understandably, mail generated from businesses is down significantly, but personal mail has seen a huge increase, as people keep in touch with their nearest and dearest while staying apart.

“People are writing more and we’ve had a lot of children writing to grandparents and things like that. The An Post postcards that were issued were also posted, so there has been a large increase in personal mail,” said Tommy.

Parcels and mail generated from online providers has also increased the volume of business massively, while postmen are also now delivering newspapers, a new nationwide service rolled out in the past couple of weeks.

Interestingly, a very important aspect of An Post’s current workload has nothing at all to do with letters, or payments, or services, but more about kindness and compassion as staff travel around the county.

“Our postmen are also keeping an eye on people cocooning and checking in to see if they are doing okay and I know that’s something that is very much appreciated by people,” added Tommy, who is also a member of the Irish Postmasters’ Union.

Opening hours at Tullow Post Office have also changed, too, opening at 8am instead of 9am on pension day to allow older people come into the post office at quieter times.

The post office is based within SuperValu in Tullow, so the layout of the store has been adapted to allow social distancing and more mindful methods of queuing for customers.

“On the supermarket side of things, our online shopping has increased about six-fold and the phone calls into the shop for deliveries have got through the roof,” concluded Tommy.