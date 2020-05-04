Brid Smith: ‘Impossible’ for Greens to deliver on climate with FF and FG

A People Before Profit TD believes the Green Party’s decision to enter talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is a historic mistake.

Brid Smith is calling on the Greens to reverse their decision and thinks it will lead to the betrayal of the climate action movement.

Over the weekend, the Green Party confirmed they were entering formal government formation[/burl] talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“I think the movement around climate action will be massively disappointed once the new government is formed,” Ms Smith said.

“It will be impossible to see the kind of change that’s required to deal with the climate chaos.

“So I’m calling on the Green Party not to do this and I’m calling on their members to vote against this when it comes to their Ard Fheis.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney played down the likelihood of any possible negotiations last week, saying the demand for 7% cut in emissions could not be agreed if it decimated rural Ireland.