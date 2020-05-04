Carlow native is UNICEF special advisor

Therese is working from home in Carlow townTherese is the foremost handwashing expert in UNICEF

“It was a question of where I should quarantine. Should I spend six weeks sitting in Katmandu or should I come home? I’ve travelled to 86 countries but Carlow is my foundation, my home. It’s my grounding,” Therese Dooley explained.

Thanks to technology, Therese’s reality of working remotely brings the whole idea into a new prospective. From her front room in Carlow town, she’s actually working with the children’s charity, UNICEF, developing programmes that will help Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh cope with the Covid 19 crisis.

Therese is UNICEF’s foremost expert on water, sanitation and hygiene and has done a lot of work in educating people about handwashing. She even established a global handwashing day which falls on 15 October every year.

“I’m the handwashing queen!” she laughed before pointing out just how important the simple act of handwashing is.

“Washing your hands is the cheapest way of protecting your health. It’s cheaper than anything else you can do because all it costs is a bar of soap,” Therese continued.

Right now, she and the UNICEF crews are working with governments in South Asia, to help them cope with the inevitable onslaught of the Covid virus.

“We’ve done some preparatory work but when it hits there, it’ll hit them hard. It’ll have hugh socio-economic impact in South Asia because they don’t have the financial capacity to get them over a lockdown. There are so many migrant or daily labourers who are without any sort of social welfare,” she said.

Self-isolation and social distancing may work in our eastern society where we have spacious homes and acres of parks and open fields, but it’s an entirely different picture in major Asian cities such as India where the population is so dense.

“We’ve been told to self-isolate and it’s easy for us to do that in our homes with two to three bathrooms. But that’s not possible in places like Mumbai where you have six or seven people living in one room. There are 100 million health workers in India. There are 478 million children who are not in school in South Asia because of the coronovirus. Physical distancing is not possible so you have to look at other elements,” Therese explains.

She starts work at 4.15am every morning so that she’s in the same time zone as her colleagues in South Asia. She and her UNICEF colleagues are organising tons of personal protection equipment to be distributed across the regions while also sourcing chlorine so that the water will be clean enough to use. They’re also building handwashing stations in schools and hospitals, all the while trying to ensure that the water is clean and safe.

It’s a huge task but one that Therese is quietly calm and assured about.

“There are always ways to solve these problems. And people are amazing, too. Communities and governments come together to feed those who don’t have food. UNICEF are supplying community-based, non-government organisations, too,” she points out.

Therese’s calmness and self-assurance amid such gigantic tasks probably comes from thirty years’ experience of working all around the world with UNICEF and because she’s an expert at her job, liaising at the highest levels of government officials. Not only does she deal with non government organisations, but she and her team will sit down with ministers of health and ministers of environment to advise them on water and sanitation matters.

It’s all a far cry from Killian’s Crescent, Carlow, where she was born and raised. Her father, Paddy Dooley, “the fruit man” owned a vegetable shop on Tullow Street alongside her mother, Mary. Her siblings are Padraig, Gerard and Margaret and she attended St Leo’s College.

Her long and brilliant career with UNICEF began 31 years ago when, fresh of out studying environmental health in Cathal Brugha Street institute, Therese volunteered with them on a project in Lesotho, South Africa in 1989. She became a staff member and was in Lesotho until 1992 when she moved to Zimbabwe and Mozambique which had just experienced torrential rain and flooding. From there, she was assigned to Afghanistan in 2001, “just after the bombings started”. In Afghanistan which she describes as “stunningly beautiful but difficult to live in”, her task was to encourage more women to enter the workforce while two years later, she was stationed in Ethiopia, working with their ministry of health on a massive sanitation project, “only 8% of Ethiopeans had toilets”.

She can’t stress the importance of clean water, toilets and handwashing, pointing out that diarrhoea is the number one killer of children in developing countries.

“The equivelant of three planes-ful of children die every day from diarrhoea-related sickness. It’s the biggest killer,” she explains.

Therese also had a spell in New York where she was senior advisor and, in 2006, UNICEF’s focus started to shift from water provision to providing toilets and sanitation facilities in developing countries.

She has seen huge developments in water and santitation during the 30 years, one of the biggest being that the countries now have engineers, technicians and know-how themselves to get the work done.

For all the work done, there’s still more to do.

“There have been amazing developments and that’s very motivating. It can be difficult but there are so many positives, too. There are always ways to solve problems. In times of crisis, people do pull together, they help each other. You can’t despair, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. Times are tough but things are improving and it’s terrific to be part of that change,” Therese concludes.