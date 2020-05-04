Eager volunteers are ready for action

By Suzanne Pender

THE effects of self-isolation and the consequences of Covid-19 on our mental health and wellbeing have become the focus of attention for Carlow Volunteer Centre.

The centre has been overwhelmed by the numbers coming forward offering to help during the crisis. In fact, the response from the people of Carlow has been so significant that Carlow Volunteer Centre has all the volunteers it currently needs.

“We have a great cohort of volunteers ready to go if the need arises,” said Helen Rothwell, manager of Carlow Volunteer Centre.

“We are now entering phase two of this crisis, which is really a time when fatigue is setting in and people are fed up being at home; they can’t go anywhere or maybe are out of work and that has knock-on effects on our mental health wellness,” she added.

Under the In This Together national initiative, Carlow Volunteer Centre has joined forces with County Carlow Community Response Forum and all the county’s statutory and voluntary agencies. Tackling the effects on mental health experienced by people as we live through lockdown, the campaign encourages everyone to set a new daily activity that will help them feel a little healthier or a little happier as we deal with Covid-19.

It signposts useful advice to help people of every age group cope with the ongoing restrictions, whether they are looking after children, dealing with self-isolation, preparing for the leaving cert or coping with cabin fever.

“It’s about ensuring wellness while we’re at home and addressing that with our volunteers. I would call out to all the organisations to get involved and look after each other and our mental health,” said Helen.

One of the initiatives the centre is encouraging is ‘spruce up your street, #volunteerfromhome’. From painting your front gate to decorating wheelie bins, picking up litter in your community or cutting a neighbour’s grass, this can-do initiative has so many suggestions to keep people active.

Carlow Volunteer Centre is asking people to post whatever they do on social media with #VolunteerFromHome and #SpruceUpYourStreet so that everyone and see and share.

To find out more about what you can do to stave off those fed-up feelings or give back to your community during the Covid-19 crisis, see Carlow Volunteer Centre’s Facebook page.